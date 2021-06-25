SHREVEPORT, La- A rush hour crash involving at least three vehicles ended with a shooting on Friday afternoon.
The call came in around 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of Linwood Avenue and West 70th Street.
Police told KTBS that a driver was chasing a black Kia going north on Linwood when the Kia crashed into a silver car at West 70th. The crash was followed by gunfire.
"After the accident, the shooter got out and shot the victim multiple times in the lower extremities," said Lt. Michael Carter with the Shreveport Police Department. "It is a male victim, he has been transported to Ochsner with life threatening injuries."
Police told KTBS that they are not sure if the drivers know each other or not, and that the shooter got away.
The person in the silver car was also injured in the crash and was hospitalized. Because of the crash, the intersection of Linwood and West 70th was shut down for more than an hour while police investigated.