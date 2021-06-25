SHREVEPORT, La. - A rush hour crash in Shreveport involving at least three vehicles ended with a shooting on Friday afternoon at the intersection of Linwood Avenue and West 70th Street.
Police said one driver was chasing a another car northbound on Linwood when it crashed into a third car at West 70th. The crash was followed by gunfire.
"After the accident, the shooter got out and shot the victim multiple times in the lower extremities," said Lt. Michael Carter. "It is a male victim, he has been transported to Ochsner with life threatening injuries."
Police said they are not sure if the drivers know each other or not, and the shooter got away.
The person in the third vehicle was also injured in the crash and taken to the hospitalized.
Because of the crash, the intersection of Linwood and West 70th was shutdown for more than an hour while police investigated.