RUSTON, La. -- Out-of-state electrical line crews are arriving in Ruston, ready to go in case of extensive power outages in northern Louisiana. As of late Wednesday night, Entergy Louisiana reported more than 52,000 customers without power, including roughly 1,800 in Bienville Parish, 725 in Webster Parish, and 750 in Lincoln Parish. Another 588 are without power in Lincoln Parish, according to the Claiborne Electric Cooperative.
Northern Louisiana endured a fair amound of sleet and freezing rain Wednesday, leading to ice accumulating on the power lines and nearby tree limbs. Between stranded travelers and the arriving lineman, Ruston hotels are full. But Mayor Ronny Walker worries resources may be spread too thin due to the large area of this week's winter storms.
"There's not a thing we can do except be ready," said Mayor Walker. "We always bring in other crews from across the country, but there's so much damage and so many without power to our west, I know it's going to be really hard for us to get our usual crews in here."
The wintery mix also caused road conditions to deteriorate after nightfall. Much of the slush on the roads solidified to become ice. Dispatchers in Bienville, Claiborne, Webster, and Lincoln parishes said there were no major crashes or collisions reported, but urge people to stay off the roads until warmer temperatures can melt the snow.
For the second consecutive night, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has closed the eastbound lanes of I-20 between Industrial Drive in Bossier City and Goodwill Road in Webster Parish.