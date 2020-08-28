RUSTON, La. – Just over a year ago, it was a deadly tornado that dealt a blow to Ruston. Thursday, it was a hurricane.
Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker said Hurricane Laura left a “massive amount of damage” throughout the whole city, unlike isolated areas hit by the 2019 tornado.
“This is our entire city,” he said Friday in a Facebook live message to Ruston residents.
Hurricane force winds caused the city to lose 95 percent of its electrical grid. Crews are bringing it up slowly, but it likely will take until Tuesday to get power restored, Walker said.
“Hundreds and hundreds of trees are down and almost all of them involve power lines,” he said.
Utility crews were expected in the city at noon to help in the restoration effort. More are coming Saturday and Sunday, Walker said.
That will allow parts of the city to come up a little at a time. But Walker emphasized the “hope” to have all up next week, acknowledging some electrical customers that had suffered damage to their homes or had the electrical service pulled off by a tree won’t get power until repairs are complete and approved by an electrician.
Another blow is to the internet service. Walker said the fiber line runs across the railroad track, and the poles were left leaning by the high winds. A train passing through Thursday night ripped down the fiber line.
Track vehicles are needed to reach the area to make repairs, so that, too, could take until Monday or Tuesday to get done, Walker said.
“Be patient. I know it’s not ideal,” said the mayor, who said he is just like most everyone else and has no power at his home.
The city still has water; however, Walker said customers should conserve their usage. The wastewater treatment plant was not impacted.
Since most of the businesses are shut down and to protect the workers who are concentrating on repairs, Walker has imposed a curfew from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. People can still go to stores that are open for necessities or to go to work. The curfew is aimed at keeping others from just riding around, he said, citing near miss accidents where some of the repair work is underway.
Walker said residents should be patient at grocery store lines or when getting fuel.
City crews are “working as hard as they can. I know this is difficult,” Walker said.
Anyone who needs assistance or who wants to volunteer should call the United Way’s help number, 211.