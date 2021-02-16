Ruston House Fire

RUSTON, La. -- The below-normal cold weather is impacting firefighters in Lincoln Parish. Crews responded to a large house fire along E. Kentucky Ave. around 5 p.m. Monday in Ruston. 

Everyone inside was able to get out safely, according to Fire Chief Chris Womack. But the fire was so intense, the rubble was still smouldering and fire crews were still at the scene Tuesday afternoon. The cause has yet to be determined.

Between the ice on the roof and the water freezing on the ground, the cold weather complicated efforts. One firefighter slipped and fell, according to Chief Womack but did not need medical treatment.

