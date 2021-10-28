SHREVEPORT, La. -- A federal grand jury in Shreveport has indicted a Ruston man for threatening a member of Congress, acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced Thursday in a news release.
Chase Levi Thibodeaux, 38, was indicted on a charge of threatening a federal official and transmitting threats in interstate commerce.
The indictment alleges that on or about Oct. 12, Thibodeaux threatened to murder a Member of Congress while she was engaged in the performance of her official duties and to retaliate against her on account of her official duties. It is further alleged in the indictment that Thibodeaux placed a telephone call to congresswoman saying he would murder her.
If convicted, Thibodeaux faces up to 10 years in prison on the charge of threatening a federal official, not more than five years on the transmitting threats in interstate commerce charge.
The United States Capitol Police and FBI are investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth D. Reeg is prosecuting the case.