SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Ruston man who threatened a member of Congress last fall was sentenced Monday to three years in federal prison.
U.S. District Judge Terry A. Doughty also placed Chase Levi Thibodeaux, 39, on three years of supervised release.
The conviction stems from an incident that happened on Oct. 12 when Thibodeaux called the office of a U.S. congressman in New York. In a voicemail, Thibodeaux said he would buy an Uzi and gun down the congressman in the streets. He also said he would buy a Walther PPK with a silencer and the congressman would "never know what hit (them)."
The U.S. Capitol Police investigated and in addition to confirming the threat that day, also learned Thibodeaux made over 100 calls to the Congressional Office in the previous two months, leaving direct voicemails for the congressman.
The U.S. Attorney's Office in Shreveport did not identify the congress member who was threatened in a news release Monday about Thibodeaux's sentencing.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation assisted in the investigation. Thibodeaux was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth D. Reeg.