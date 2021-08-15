RUSTON, La. - Ruston mayor Ronny Walker and his wife, Kay, reveal that they are recovering, after being treated for Covid-related illnesses.
Mayor Walker says his case was the worst. He came down with pneumonia, and was treated with infusions over five days. Kay Walker received one day of infusion treatments.
Both say they're grateful for prayers and support from the community.
Walker says he and his wife are fully vaccinated, and he's certain that their situation would have been much worse without the vaccine. They both encocurage others to get the shot.
"We encourage you, if you are not vaccinated to please consider that. These numbers are getting higher and higher," said Walker.
Kay Walker thanked the community for their prayers saying, "we felt all of your prayers. And, all of the people who reached out to us, we are so grateful for."
Walker also thanked city workers for their support. He was able to work from the hospital and home during his illness, but says he's glad to be back in the office.