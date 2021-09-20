RUSTON, La. - Two Ruston parents are suing Cedar Creek School on behalf of their minor child. The petition filed by the parents alleges a months long series of incidents of verbal, physical and even sexual abuse. Along with the school, several teachers and dozens of parents are being sued as stand-ins for their minor children.
Among the allegations are disturbing descriptions of classroom objects being used to sexually batter the unnamed minor. Cedar Creek Principal Andrew Yepson acknowledges that the parent's son was bullied but goes on to deny the all "other allegations" without being specific.
Yepson also stated that 5 of the students named as defendants have already been expelled from the school. Contained within the petition are numerous quotes from other Cedar Creek students that suggest general patterns of bullying at the school, which suggests that there may be more stories brought to light in the coming days.