RUSTON La. - Ruston Sports Complex has about 50 teams playing in tournaments most weekends. Even with 12 hotels in Ruston, rooms get filled quickly.
Ruston is providing a solution: a RV park that will be built at the Ruston Sports Complex.
"This is basically like another hotel. It’s 107 spots, you think one family in every spot. Anything we can do to provide more accommodations for people in Ruston," said Mayor Ronny Walker.
This project will also benefit Louisiana Tech and Grambling University for things like orientation, athletic events, and graduation.
“I mean tonight we have the first orientation for the summer, there’s four during the summer, they call them dog days of summer, I know if we had these RV spots open rights now, there would be campers here," said Walker.
Ruston is also a traveler's hub with I-20, Highway 167 and Highway 33.
"This park in particular will pick up lots of traffic from people just traveling through our parish,” said Walker.
This addition is a big deal for the city.
"It will help Grambling, it will help Louisiana Tech, it will help the sports complex. It will help just the economy in Ruston and Lincoln parish,” said Walker.
The project is expected to be completed by December.