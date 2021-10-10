Louisiana's largest medical marijuana producer is starting a new growing operation in a Ruston warehouse to ready for the expansion of cannabis products in January.
Good Day Farm is the medical marijuana grower licensed by Louisiana State University. President John Davis told The News Star, he expects to start moving plants to Ruston this month after the warehouse gets the green light from regulators.
Good Day Farm is is prepping to meet the demand for medical marijuana in January, when a new law is allows the program to sell raw, smokable cannabis to patients.