RUSTON, La. - New Orleans isn't the only Louisiana city with a "French Quarter." One neighborhood in Ruston has embraced "The Big Easy" complete with Bourbon Street and Esplanade Boulevard. But like their NOLA namesake, Tuesday's Mardi Gras celebrations were much more muted than planned.
"I kind of expected drinking some cerveza and having fun in the heat but unfortunately we're out here scooping snow and picking ice," said Brandon Dageford.
Dageford, a Nebraska native, says he's got a lot of experience with snow. His advice: if you're not prepared to drive in it, stay off the roads. Emergency dispatchers in Lincoln, Webster, Claiborne, and Bienville parishes echo the sentiment, with more slide-offs reported on Tuesday compared to Monday during the snowstorm.
Across the street from Dageford, five-year-old Krystal Jong enjoyed a snowball fight with ten-year-old Abigail Ligon, both bundled up against the elements.
"I'm wearing three layers of pants, UGG boots, a bunch of shirts, a fur jacket, a big, thick coat and some fur gloves," said Abigail Ligon.
The Ligon family used to live in South Korea so they knew how to prepare.
"I let her play a little bit and make sure when she needs to come back, warm up, take a break, and then she can go back out," said Kate Ligon, Abigail's mother.
A few doors down, at the corner of Bourbon and Canal Streets, the Goulart family had also prepared for both rounds of winter weather.
"My husband went and got a generator just in case and we went to the grocery store before everyone went and did it beforehand so that helped a lot," said Jill Goulart, who described this week as feeling like a pandemic within a pandemic. "My neighbors went for me today again and that's just how we have to do it."