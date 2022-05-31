SHREVEPORT, La.--The RV taken from a Shreve City storage facility has been located. KTBS first told you about the theft of Brett Malone's RV in January.
At this point the recovery doesn't help Malone because insurance has already covered things but Malone says he was shocked to stumble upon the stolen RV in his neighborhood.
The RV was taken from Shreve City and located in the Highland neighborhood
"When it happened everyone told me the odds of recovering it was slim, I never would have expected to find it in my own neighborhood, it was less than 10 blocks away from where I live," said Malone.
The RV was taken last September.