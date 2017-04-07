The Shreveport Police Department is opening their doors to new hires.
They will have an open house tomorrow at their training headquarters: 6440 Greenwood Rd., Shreveport, LA, from 10 am - 2 pm.
The event is open to the whole family.
For those ready to join, they should be prepared to be tested by different exercises.
"They'll get an opportunity to do some hands-on simulations to make quick judgment decisions and do some actual things that officers do so that they can gauge for themselves, 'Yeah, you know what? I didn't realize I would be good at this,'" says Lt. Colette Kelly.
One requirement they look for in an applicant is the earnest desire to help fellow community members.
"We're reaching out to the community to say, 'Hey, we need a few good men and women to join Shreveport's finest.' This is a career for service minded people with the spirit to want to help others, they're instinctively protective. We're open because we have some vacancies that we'd like to fill, so we want to see lots and lots of people come out because it's a lengthy process.
Apply online here, or stop by the police station to pick up an application.