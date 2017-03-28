Authorities in Sabine parish are searching for an escaped inmate.
Jason "Scotty" Meshell, 36, of Zwolle was discovered missing from Sabine parish detention center just after 4 a.m. Tuesday.
He escaped through an unlocked gate following religious services in the chapel, which was under repair.
He's 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a navy jumpsuit.
Meshell was being held on a parole violation for possession of Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance, as well as failure to register as a sex offender, obstruction of a public passage, careless operation, resisting by flight, flight from an officer and switched plates.
Meshell was confirmed to have been at the Texaco Station next to McDonald's at 9:15 p.m. Monday. He was attempting to get a ride to Zwolle. He was wearing an old pair of blue jeans and was not wearing shoes.
Anyone with information on Meshell's whereabouts is asked to call the Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office at (318) 256-9241.