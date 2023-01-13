HEMPHILL, Texas -- The Sabine County Sheriff's Office has turned over its investigation of Matthew Edgar to the Texas Rangers.
The hand-off was done at the Rangers' request because of the vast number of assets and resources available to them, which the sheriff's office doesn't have access to, Sheriff Maddox said in a news release Friday.
Maddox said the investigation into Edgar's whereabouts and into identifying those who aided him in his flight from justice, which lasted 11 months, could potentially involve vast portions Texas, Louisiana or even other surrounding states.
"It is in the best interest of justice, that an agency, such as the Texas Rangers, with their historic past and access to more resources, conduct this portion of the investigation," Maddox said.
Maddox also said First Judicial District Attorney Paul Robbins fully supports this turn over and looks forward to the prosecution of those who helped Edgar in his flight and the potential for additional charges, which will also be addressed as the investigation warrants.
Edgar, 26, was on trial in January 2022 for the 2020 shooting death of his estranged girlfriend, Livye Lewis, 19, of Zwolle, when he disappeared. He was a no-show for the third day of the trial. Still, a jury convicted him of first-degree murder and sentenced him to 99 years in prison.
Edgar was the subject of a manhunt months. He also was listed as one of the most wanted in the state of Texas.
On Dec. 29, Edgar was found sitting on the back porch of a home in Sabine County. Days later, he was taken back to the Sabine County Courthouse and formally sentenced. He's serving his time in the state prison.