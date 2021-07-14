SHREVEPORT, La. – A federal jury returned a guilty verdict Wednesday against Dillon James Merritt, 54, of Many, convicting him of kidnapping, interstate domestic violence and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced in a news release.
But this was not Merritt's first appearance in a courtroom. In April, another jury convicted him on two federal firearms charges. He's scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 5 for those offenses and faces up to 20 years for both counts.
Merritt also has a 2003 federal conviction for cruelty to juveniles, an aggravated domestic battery conviction in 2010 and possession of methamphetamine in 2015.
U.S. District Judge Donald E. Walter, who presided over this week's trial, has set a Nov. 11 sentencing date for Merritt for today's conviction.
He faces up to life in prison for the kidnapping charge, life for the interstate domestic violence charge and a maximum of 40 years for the drug charge.
According to testimony introduced at trial this week, Merritt and his victim briefly dated in the fall of 2017. But after he punched her in the stomach following an argument, she ended the relationship. However, Merritt continued to call and harass her.
On Dec. 12, 2017, Merritt found the victim walking in the Walmart parking lot in Natchitoches, hit her in the head and put her in his truck. He bound and gagged her then hid her under clothing in his vehicle for the next four days.
Merritt took the victim to various locations in Louisiana and remote locations in Texas near Toledo Bend, where he repeatedly raped her, doused her with lighter fluid and tried to set her on fire. He severely beat her with his fists, elbows, feet and with a Maglite flashlight over this four-day period causing serious bodily injury, according to trial evidence.
“The severe brutality and sexual abuse inflicted by this defendant on the victim was pure evil,” said Van Hook. “No one deserves to be treated in this manner and justice has prevailed today.”
The FBI and Sabine County Sheriff’s Office in Hemphill, Texas conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Cadesby B. Cooper prosecuted the case.
Merritt's unrelated firearms charges stemmed from his arrest on Jan. 12, 2018 by the ATF and Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office.