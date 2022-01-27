HEMPHILL, Texas – A multi-agency manhunt is underway in Sabine County, Texas, for a man who didn’t show up for his murder trial Thursday morning.
Matthew Edgar’s first-degree murder trial resumed without him as dozens of law enforcement officers searched a wooded area and at least two homes in Hemphill. Edgar is accused in the shooting death of Livye Lewis, 19, of Zwolle, on Oct. 31, 2020.
Edgar was jailed for several months but released in April on a $50,000 bond. His release prompted citizen protests at the courthouse.
Edgar was in attendance at the first two days of his trial this week at the Sabine County Courthouse. However, on Thursday morning neither he nor his family members were there.
A source close to Edgar’s family told the Sabine County Reporter that Edgar threatened to harm them and himself Wednesday night.
The Sabine County Reporter has been on the scene of the manhunt and has provided updates throughout the day on the efforts to find Edgar. At one point Edgar was suspected to have been hold up in his grandparents’ home. But it was searched, and no one was inside.
A helicopter, drones, bloodhounds, horses, Sabine County sheriff’s deputies, a SWAT team, Lufkin police, Texas state troopers, Texas Rangers and Texas Wildlife and Fisheries are being used in the manhunt. Searchers are staged near the Hemphill BBQ located on Old Sabinetown Road.
A Sabine County sheriff's investigator urges citizens who may have seen Edgar or see anything suspicious to call the sheriff's office.
Edgar is considered a fugitive.