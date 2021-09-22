SHREVEPORT, La. – A federal court judge has trimmed down the defendants in a lawsuit filed in January by the parents of a Many High School student who was sexually assaulted last year by his basketball teammates.
Rose and Elliot Garner filed the lawsuit saying their son's civil rights were violated. They are seeking unspecified monetary damages for mental and psychological suffering, emotional distress, economic losses and future medical expenses.
The Garners named a number of defendants, including the Sabine Parish School Board, District Attorney Don Burkett, the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office and town of Many.
Earlier this month, Chief U.S. District Judge Maurice Hicks Jr. dismissed all claims against Burkett and the District Attorney’s Office, finding no legal basis for the claims made against him.
Additionally, all but one claim against the School Board has been dismissed. The remaining Equal Protection claim is related to the Garner’s allegation of the board’s inadequate response to the sexual assault, conspiracy claims and inadequate policies or procedures.
The town of Many and the sheriff’s office also have asked to be dismissed from the lawsuit.
As for his removal from the lawsuit, Burkett said, “As expected, the federal court found our office did nothing wrong in the handling of this matter, and my office continues to handle matters – like this one – taking into account the law, the facts and my professional obligations to see justice served.”
Seven of the eight defendants arrested in the assault are juveniles. All have been prosecuted and sentenced by a Sabine Parish judge for the crimes committed, Burkett said.
State police investigators arrested the students in February 2020 days after the assault of two fellow students, one of which was the son of the plaintiffs. Charges ranged from sexual battery to second-degree kidnapping.
The incident received widespread attention because it was recorded on a cell phone and the video went viral after being circulated through a social media app. The video showed one of the victims being held down in the Many High locker room and sodomized with a mechanical pencil that was put into his rectum.
A second student also was assaulted in a similar manner on a different day.
Two basketball coaches were placed on administrative leave during the investigation; however, they returned to full duty a month later after state police concluded no wrongdoing on their part.
A telephone scheduling conference for all parties still a part of the lawsuit is set for 10 a.m. Oct. 25.