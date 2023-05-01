MANY, La. – A northwest Louisiana district attorney has taken the unusual step of offering money out of his own pocket as a reward for information on a shots fired incident late last week.
Community members are so supportive of District Attorney Don Burkett’s initiative that they’ve thrown extra money in too. So, the reward is now hovering around $2,000 to $2,500.
Burkett turned to social media Friday night after a person or persons in a small dark-colored car fired eight to nine gunshots on Botan Road in front of the Many ballparks. The shots were fired as children were playing on the field.
No one was injured and nothing was struck by any of the bullets “that we know of," Burkett told KTBS Monday.
“I am personally offering a $500 reward for information which will result in the arrest of the person or persons who did this,” Burkett said in his Facebook post.
Burkett said he took the step because he, like many others, have strong connections to the ballfields and the fun their children and grandchildren have had there. He recalled his son playing there while growing up. And only because of a conflict, his son and grandson were not there Friday night.
“A lot of people have ties to that ballfield,” Burkett said.
The 5-year-old and 6-year-old teams were on the field when the shots rang out. Their games for the night were cancelled. After an extended delay, the old kids resumed their games, Burkett said.
“Add another $100 Mr. Don Burkett for me! My grandchildren play there,” wrote a Cherokee Brown Branam on Burkett’s post.
“Mr. Don, thank you for this. I’ll follow my brother Chuck Withers lead, throw another $100 in there. Money well spent!” wrote Daron Chandler.
Many police officers are reviewing surveillance cameras to see if they can pinpoint a car matching the description the shooters were in.
“A lot of people are enraged about this,” Burkett said.