MANY, La. -- A Sabine Parish educator is behind bars after being accused of making sexual advances on a former student.

The Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Philip Luke Hall, 29, Wednesday afternoon at his home. 

Hall was booked into the Sabine Parish Detention Center on a charge of prohibited sexual conduct between educator and student. No bond has been set. 

The alleged victim recently filed a report with the sheriff's office, saying Hall made sexual advances to her at his home in November 2019. She was a 17-year-old student at the time and Hall was a teacher at Many High School then.

Hall currently teaches special education, algebra II, is the head track coach and an assistant football coach at Many High School.

