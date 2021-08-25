MANY, La. -- A Sabine Parish educator is behind bars after being accused of making sexual advances on a former student.
The Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Philip Luke Hall, 29, Wednesday afternoon at his home.
Hall was booked into the Sabine Parish Detention Center on a charge of prohibited sexual conduct between educator and student. No bond has been set.
The alleged victim recently filed a report with the sheriff's office, saying Hall made sexual advances to her at his home in November 2019. She was a 17-year-old student at the time and Hall was a teacher at Many High School then.
Hall currently teaches special education, algebra II, is the head track coach and an assistant football coach at Many High School.