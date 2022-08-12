MANY, La. -- A fried chicken restaurant employee who was allegedly videoing customers' credit and debit cards during their purchases faces multiple charges following her arrest today, Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said.
Desha Laneece Waller, 25, of Many, was charged today with 42 counts of identity theft. That's in addition to her arrest last week on charges related to separate cases of of theft of under $1,000, obstruction of justice and cruelty to animals. She also has two pending felony theft warrants in Caddo Parish.
Sheriff's detectives discovered the videos while searching Waller's cell phone for evidence in the misdemeanor theft case. Det. Shelly Sepulvado found over 40 videos of the front and back of credit and debit cards. Waller shot the videos while working at Southern Classic in Many.
Waller reportedly would leave her cell phone on the counter in video record mode then hold the different cards in front of it during customer transactions. The videos show Waller's face in the background.
One of the victim's credit cards was used to make purchases. It's unknown if others were accessed, the sheriff said.
Waller's employment ended at Southern Classic on July 3. But she was more recently employed at Burger King in Many so detectives are checking Waller's cell phone data and say additional charges could be pending.
Waller is held in the Sabine Parish Women's Jail. No bond has been set.
Mitchell said anyone who believes his or her credit/debit or bank card information has been compromised or stolen should contact the bank or institution and Sepulvado at 318-590-9475.