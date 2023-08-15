FLORIEN, La. - A fire that ravaged parts of south Sabine Parish Monday is contained; however, firefighters and other emergency response crews are still on the scene putting out hotspots and monitoring the situation.
Ten inhabited homes, eight other structures and several vehicles were lost when the flames whipped through 2,100 acres of heavily forested land around Florien and the Mt. Carmel community.
Fortunately, there was no loss of life or any injuries.
The preliminary cause of the fire appears to be a spark from a downed utility pole on Mt. Carmel Cutoff Road.
A command center is set up at the Florien Fire Station on U.S. Highway 171, where water and food are available to emergency responders and anyone displaced by the fires. A tent is set up in the parking lot of Dollar General where volunteers are accepting donations of toiletries such as deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, wash towels, body soap, canned goods, rice, beans, water, juice Gatorade -- all to help the displaced families as well as others in the community who have taken in those who lost their homes.
"We’re here volunteering. We’ve been here since late yesterday evening. Shannon with Shannon with Shannon’s Butcher Block was kind enough to bring his big rig out here and set up free of charge, feeding the volunteers, the evacuees, anyone who needs food, comfort, that’s what we’re here for," volunteer Kim Auld said.
Quinton Murray, owner of The Veterans Place, said in addition to the drop-off location in the Dollar General parking lot, donations also can be left at the Florien Civic Center. Anyone who would like to volunteer to help can stop by and "we can get you something to do," Murray said.
On the firefighting front, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry will have aircraft up surveying the area and assessing the damage. Multiple fire districts from neighboring parishes are on the scene and ready to help if needed.
Contact Florien City Hall at 318-508-1633 for information.