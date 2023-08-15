SPSO fire Aug. 14, 2023

Damage left after a wildfire ravaged parts of a south Sabine Parish community Monday. Courtesy: Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office)

FLORIEN, La. - A fire that ravaged parts of south Sabine Parish Monday is contained; however, firefighters and other emergency response crews are still on the scene putting out hotspots and monitoring the situation. 

SPSO - Sabine fire Aug. 15, 2023 volunteers feeding

Volunteers are helping to feed first responders and families displaced by the wildfire in Sabine Parish.

Ten inhabited homes, eight other structures and several vehicles were lost when the flames whipped through 2,100 acres of heavily forested land around Florien and the Mt. Carmel community. 

Fortunately, there was no loss of life or any injuries. 

The preliminary cause of the fire appears to be a spark from a downed utility pole on Mt. Carmel Cutoff Road. 

SPSO - Sabine fire Aug. 15, 2023 Shannon's Butcher Block

Shannon's Butcher Block has set up in Florien to feed first responders and families affected by Monday's wildfire.

A command center is set up at the Florien Fire Station on U.S. Highway 171, where water and food are available to emergency responders and anyone displaced by the fires. A tent is set up in the parking lot of Dollar General where volunteers are accepting donations of toiletries such as deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, wash towels, body soap, canned goods, rice, beans, water, juice Gatorade -- all to help the displaced families as well as others in the community who have taken in those who lost their homes. 

SPSO fire Aug. 15, 2023 volunteer tent

Tent set up in the Dollar General parking lot on U.S. Highway 171 in Florien to assist fire victims and first responders.

"We’re here volunteering. We’ve been here since late yesterday evening. Shannon with Shannon with Shannon’s Butcher Block was kind enough to bring his big rig out here and set up free of charge, feeding the volunteers, the evacuees, anyone who needs food, comfort, that’s what we’re here for," volunteer Kim Auld said. 

SPSO - Sabine fire Aug. 15, 2023 command center

A command center is set up at the Florien Fire Station. 

Quinton Murray, owner of The Veterans Place, said in addition to the drop-off location in the Dollar General parking lot, donations also can be left at the Florien Civic Center. Anyone who would like to volunteer to help can stop by and "we can get you something to do," Murray said. 

SPSO - Sabine fire Aug. 14, 2023 Aswanya Law home burned

The home of Aswanya Law was lost in the wildfire Monday. Her sister has created a GoFundMe to help the family.  

On the firefighting front, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry will have aircraft up surveying the area and assessing the damage. Multiple fire districts from neighboring parishes are on the scene and ready to help if needed. 

SPSO - Sabine fire Aug. 14, 2023 Dalyce Williams burned home

Dalyce Williams posted this photo of her burned home, saying she got out with a small bag of clothes, her dogs and her life. 
Changes in the weather and winds could cause more flare-ups in the area.
 
The current state-wide burn ban remains in effect and will be for several weeks under these dry conditions.
 
The sheriff's office reminds residents outside burning is prohibited. Citations will be issued to anyone caught burning anything in any way in Sabine Parish. 
 
Meanwhile, classes were canceled Tuesday at Florien High School and the Red Cross has responded to provide assistance. 

Contact Florien City Hall at 318-508-1633 for information.

