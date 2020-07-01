MANY, La. -- There's a mixture of new and old with the top law enforcement officers in Northwest Louisiana.
The Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office this morning welcomed new Sheriff Aaron Mitchell Wednesday morning. Mitchell took the oath from Clerk of Court Shelly Salter on the steps of the Sabine Parish Courthouse as family and friends gathered at a distance on the lawn.
Also taking the oath was newly appointed Chief Deputy Brad Walker and civil department Manager Guynell Melton.
Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington has officially begun his third term. He made it official Tuesday when he was administered the oath of office by the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal Judge Jeff Cox at the Viking Drive Substation.
Whittington was joined by his wife, Melissa, who held the family Bible, which she says “has seen us through every battle and celebration we’ve ever had.” About three dozen Bossier deputies and staff members also attended the ceremony.
“After 32 years, you want to say you’ve seen it all, but obviously that’s not the case,” said Whittington, who first took office in July 2012.
“Thirty-two years in law enforcement, eight as sheriff, and starting another term, the challenges just keeping getting bigger. A lot of things we’re seeing now I would have never dreamed 32 years ago we’d even be talking about it, much less concerned about it," he said.