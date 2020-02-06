Carlos Carhee

MANY, La. – A Sabine Parish grand jury handed up indictments Thursday in two separate homicide cases, according to District Attorney Don Burkett.

Indicted were the following:

  • Carlos Carhee – one count of second-degree murder.

Carhee is accused in the Nov. 5 shooting death of Chevallerious Winfield in Many. Carhee remains in jail.

  • Aaron Jawaun Holmes and Dereginald L. King – one count each of first-degree murder.

Holmes and King were arrested Jan. 1 in the death of Joshua Graves in Pleasant Hill. Both are in jail without bond.

Dereginald King, Aaron Holmes, Jaydon Sepulvado

From left: Dereginald King, Aaron Holmes, Jaydon Sepulvado. (Courtesy: SPSO)
  • Jaydon Jermon Sepulvado – one count of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and obstruction of justice.

Sepulvado was arrested Jan. 1 in connection with Graves’ death. He is free on a $150,000 bond.

Carhee, Holmes and King will be arraigned at 9 a.m. Feb. 27. Sepulvado’s arraignment is 9 a.m. March 26.

Assistant District Attorney James Seaman presented the cases to the grand jury, which met for its spring session. 

