MANY, La. – A Sabine Parish grand jury handed up indictments Thursday in two separate homicide cases, according to District Attorney Don Burkett.
Indicted were the following:
- Carlos Carhee – one count of second-degree murder.
Carhee is accused in the Nov. 5 shooting death of Chevallerious Winfield in Many. Carhee remains in jail.
- Aaron Jawaun Holmes and Dereginald L. King – one count each of first-degree murder.
Holmes and King were arrested Jan. 1 in the death of Joshua Graves in Pleasant Hill. Both are in jail without bond.
- Jaydon Jermon Sepulvado – one count of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and obstruction of justice.
Sepulvado was arrested Jan. 1 in connection with Graves’ death. He is free on a $150,000 bond.
Carhee, Holmes and King will be arraigned at 9 a.m. Feb. 27. Sepulvado’s arraignment is 9 a.m. March 26.
Assistant District Attorney James Seaman presented the cases to the grand jury, which met for its spring session.