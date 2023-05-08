MANY, La. -- A Mansfield man is dead and a Many man was hurt in a shooting at a party on Toledo Bend Reservoir early Sunday in Sabine Parish.
Sabine Parish sheriff's deputies identified the victim as Kristian Jones, 21. He was pronounced dead at Sabine Medical Center.
Kalandre Brown, 23, was taken to Rapides Parish Hospital for treatment.
Deputies said the shooting happened at Toledo Bend RV Resort and Cabins on Southern Leisure Road in Many. It was rented to host a party called NBA or Nothing But Azz.
A shots fired call was reported to Sabine 911 around 1 a.m. Deputies learned one person had been shot in the chest and the other in the leg. Both were taken by private vehicle to Sabine Medical Center.
Over 100 people attended the party, deputies said.
Detectives and patrolmen spent many hours processing the scene and interviewing potential witnesses. All evidence will be submitted to the crime lab for analysis.
The investigation is ongoing.