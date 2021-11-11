MANY, La. -- Sabine sheriff's detectives are looking into the death early this morning of a five-month-old infant, but so far foul play is not suspected, the sheriff's office said in a news release Thursday.
The infant's mother called 911 around 6 a.m. saying her daughter was not breathing.
First responders, deputies and EMTs were dispatched to the home on Peg Leg Lane in southeast Sabine Parish. They performed live-saving measures and took the infant to Sabine Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead shortly after 7 a.m.
The initial report indicates the infant was sleeping on her parents' bed and became lodged between the headboard and mattress.
An autopsy was ordered as the deputy coroner and detectives collect evidence in their investigation.
No other information or names are being released, deputies said.
Sheriff Aaron Mitchell called the death a "sad and tragic event" and asked for prayers for the infant's family and friends.