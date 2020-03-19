MANY, La. – A Sabine Parish inmate is dead after hanging himself in his jail cell Wednesday afternoon, Sheriff Ronny Richardson said.
Coroner Ron Rivers identified the inmate as John Allen Martinez Jr., 40, of Robeline.
Martinez was arrested March 7 on a charge of attempted second-degree murder in connection with an alleged murder attempt of his brother in Zwolle. He was housed alone in a two-man cell in the Sabine Parish Detention Center.
Martinez was last seen by another inmate around 3:21 p.m. The inmate spoke to Martinez through a closed door, according to Rivers’ report.
Jailers found Martinez hanging in his cell an hour later during the routine inmate check at shift change. The jailer immediately cut the bed sheet from Martinez and began CPR until the ambulance arrived. Martinez was pronounced dead in his cell.
Rivers said Martinez tied the sheet in a “simple knot” and attached it to a hanger that stuck out about 2 inches from the wall.
An autopsy was conducted Thursday at Ochsner LSU Health hospital.