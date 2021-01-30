SABINE PARISH, La. - A man from Many, Louisiana was arrested after authorities found over 9 pounds of marijuana at his home Friday afternoon.
Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said a tip submitted through the Sabine Parish Sheriff App led agents to investigate Vincent Jermaine Ford, 33, at his residence.
At the home, authorities discovered the large amount of marijuana stored in plastic bags and glass jars. A loaded handgun, an extra loaded magazine, and digital scales were all seized during the search.
Ford was booked into the Sabine Parish Detention Center for possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of firearm with CDS, possession of firearm by convicted felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.