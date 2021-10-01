MANY, La. -- A Pleasant Hill man accused of running over and killing his girlfriend early Friday morning is behind bars.
Sabine Parish sheriff's deputies charged Freddie Shawn Terrell, 41, with vehicular homicide. He's held in the Sabine Parish Detention Center without bond.
Deputies responded to a 911 call from Terrell shortly after midnight. He said he ran over a woman on Emanuel Church Road north of Terrell Road.
Deputies found Terrell with Samantha Renee Pool, 23, of Marthaville, who was lying partially in the ditch and roadway.
The deputies initiated CPR until an EMS unit arrived. She was taken to Sabine Medical Center, where she died.
Terrell told deputies he and Pool had been drinking and began arguing. He said Pool opened the front passenger door and jumped out. Terrell said the right rear tires of his 2008 Dodge flatbed dually truck ran over Pool before he could stop.
Breath, blood and urine samples were taken from Terrell.