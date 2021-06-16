MANY, La. -- An argument between brothers Tuesday over a tractor landed one in the hospital and the other in jail.
Sabine Parish sheriff's deputies arrested 71-year-old Stan Self Tuesday afternoon in connection with the shooting of his brother, Jimmy Don Self. It happened on Beaver Pond Road off Pump Station Road south of Many.
Sheriff Aaron Mitchell, Detectives and Deputies responded to the scene to investigate.
Jimmy Don Self was shot with a .357-caliber revolver after an argument over a tractor. He was flown to Rapides Regional Medical Center by Air EVAC with non-life threatening injuries.
Stan Self was booked into the Sabine Parish Detention Center for attempted second-degree murder.