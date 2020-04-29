The following guidelines for public interaction and businesses will take effect on May 1st according to Richard McCormic, President of the Sabine Parish Police Jury, and Kenneth Freeman, Many Town Mayor.
Mandatory Orders:
All individuals with symptoms similar to COVID-19 must Isolate until tested negative for the virus, or until symptoms subside.
All individuals who have contacted someone with COVID-19 must self-isolate for 2 weeks.
All employees must wear a mask.
Employees at checkout counters must sanitize hands and counters after contact with each customer.
Businesses must sanitize each shopping cart in between use.
Public parks, churches, movie theaters, and bars in the Town of Many will stay closed until May 15th, 2020, unless Governor Edwards extends the stay at home order again.
Business Operations:
All businesses must maintain six feet of distance between individuals, even in passing. This spacing applies to customers and employees.
Customers must maintain six feet distance in check out lines.
When stocking inventory, the aisle being stocked must be closed to customers or the employee must be wearing a face mask.
If there is no plexiglass shield between a cashier and a customer, the customer must not come closer than six feet to the cashier.
Social distancing applies to self-checkout as well. Self-checkout machines must be disinfected between each use.
Unless accompanying a family member, only one person is allowed in restrooms at a time.
Many City Hall lobby will stay closed, but employees will still work inside.
The Town of Many won't have public council meetings, committee meetings, or any other activities until further notice.
All Parish and City services must maintain six foot distancing rules.
Many Police Department and city crews must use masks, gloves, and sanitizing wipes as needed. City crews won't have face-to-face contact with the public until May 31, 2020.
Suggestions for Businesses:
Have greeters to advise customers of social distancing and the use of a face mask. Customers who violate rules will be asked to leave the business.
Customer traffic should flow through aisles in one direction.
Face masks are encouraged for everyone in public.
All businesses are encouraged to have some sort of barrier between employees and customers at check out stations.
All employers are encouraged to take employee temperatures every day. If the employee has a fever of 100.4 or higher, the employee should be sent home to self-isolate or to see a doctor. Employees with fevers should not be allowed to come back to work until symptoms have subsided.
Orders that are being lifted by Sabine Parish and the Town of Many:
Vacation rentals for Sabine Parish.
Town of Many emergency curfew to expire on May 4, 2020.
Water suspension expires for the Town of Many. Past due water bills will be enforced on May 4, 2020.
All payments for water, fines, fees, licenses, taxes, etc. will be due on regular days starting May 4, 2020.
Late fees will be suspended. Late fees will be added onto late bills starting May 4, 2020.
Violations of these Orders:
The Sabine Parish Police Jury and the Town of Many will revoke licenses of businesses who violate these orders.
Parties that violate these orders will be charged with a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of $500 and/or six months in jail.