MANY, La. -- A historic anniversary at a Sabine Parish Catholic church is drawing attention from the Vatican.
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Many is celebrating its 150th anniversary Sunday with a Mass of Thanksgiving and anniversary luncheon.
In attendance will be Archbishop Christophe Pierre, the papal nuncio who is the U.S. representative of Pope Francis, and Bishop Francis Malone of the Diocese of Shreveport.
Through his position as nuncio, Pierre represents the Vatican and acts as a link between the Holy See and Catholic Church. Pierre is also from the same region in France as Father Francois LeVezouet, who established St. John the Baptist as a permanent mission in 1871.
LeVezouet oversaw the construction in Many of a frame church building and church cemetery, the acquisition of land for the residence of a priest, and the installation of the church’s first resident pastor, Father J. A. Aubree.
When Shreveport became the center of one of the worst yellow fever outbreaks in United States history in 1873, LeVezouet was summoned from his outpost in Natchitoches to Shreveport to administer the Sacraments to the sick and dying in that community. LeVezouet eventually fell ill himself and died on Oct. 8, 1873.
Canonization efforts are currently underway for LeVezouet and four other priests who died during the yellow fever epidemic.
The church has celebratory events planned throughout 2021, including a summer speaker series in July, a fishing tournament in September and a St. John’s School reunion in October. The calendar of events can be found at the church’s website, www.stjohnmany.org/anniversary.
Father Francis Kamau, the church’s pastor, invites the community to participate in the anniversary festivities.
“We are very excited to celebrate 150 years at our church and want everyone to join us for our big day,” Kamau said.
Sunday events
10:30 a.m. – Celebration begins with recitation of the Holy Rosary.
11 a.m. – Mass (In anticipation of an overflow crowd, Mass will be simulcast to an overflow tent in the parking lot on the north side of St. John’s Catholic School.
Noon - Luncheon on the church grounds, with an opportunity for parishioners and community members to enjoy a meal, explore a church history exhibit, and share their memories of St. John’s Church and School.