EBARB, La. -- A Sabine Parish community is mourning the death of an Ebarb school student who died Monday night in what is considered a freak accident at her home.
Funeral services are pending for 11-year-old Kyndel Gillie, the sixth-grade daughter of Terry and Adrienne Gillie. They lived in the Sepulvado's Landing area.
Gillie was found unresponsive on a swing. She was taken to Sabine Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. An autopsy is pending.
Sabine Parish sheriff's Chief Deputy Brad Walker said Gillie was a "great girl" who was already considered a leader among her peers and in her community.
The Sabine Parish "Legends of The Town of Zwolle & The Ebarb Community, Noble and Blue Lake" Facebook page said Gillie "will definitely be a legend in the community of Ebarb."
The post further states, "This is definitely a tragedy and will never be forgotten. She will never be forgotten. One of the sweetest little girls you could meet. God please take care of her. We all will see her again, as she is now a beautiful angel in heaven."
Gillie also had already made her mark on the softball field.
She was a member of the Stonewall Pride 2K10 team, which said the Pride family lost a "huge piece of our hearts."