Kyndel Gillie

(Courtesy: Stonewall Pride 2K10 Facebook)

EBARB, La. -- A Sabine Parish community is mourning the death of an Ebarb school student who died Monday night in what is considered a freak accident at her home. 

Funeral services are pending for 11-year-old Kyndel Gillie, the sixth-grade daughter of Terry and Adrienne Gillie. They lived in the Sepulvado's Landing area. 

Gillie was found unresponsive on a swing. She was taken to Sabine Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. An autopsy is pending. 

Sabine Parish sheriff's Chief Deputy Brad Walker said Gillie was a "great girl" who was already considered a leader among her peers and in her community. 

The Sabine Parish "Legends of The Town of Zwolle & The Ebarb Community, Noble and Blue Lake" Facebook page said Gillie "will definitely be a legend in the community of Ebarb." 

The post further states, "This is definitely a tragedy and will never be forgotten. She will never be forgotten. One of the sweetest little girls you could meet. God please take care of her. We all will see her again, as she is now a beautiful angel in heaven."

Gillie also had already made her mark on the softball field. 

She was a member of the Stonewall Pride 2K10 team, which said the Pride family lost a "huge piece of our hearts." 

"Your smile, your passion, your fearlessness, your leadership, but most of all your heart will be missed so very much! ... This game will never be the same without you!" the Stonewall Pride Facebook post states. 
 
Coach Julie Sebastian Henderson said in her post, "Our fun loving softball loving basketball loving country girl who always had the biggest smile on her face. This is a tough one for me and our whole Pride family."
 
The Louisiana Titans are selling bracelets in Gillie's memory with proceeds to benefit her family. 
 
"Angel numbers 444 -- these angel numbers are for love and support. To remind you that you are never alone. Kyndel will be with them always," states the Louisiana Titan's Facebook Page. 
 
 
