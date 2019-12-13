MANY, La. – A Sabine Parish husband and wife were indicted Thursday on child rape charges stemming from their arrests this summer, according to District Attorney Don Burkett.
Dustin Lee Crow, 30, of Noble, faces six counts of first-degree rape and Samantha Crow, 30, also of Noble, three counts of first-degree rape.
The two also are charged on bills of information with multiple counts of indecent behavior with juveniles and sexual battery.
The alleged victims are under age 13.
An investigation by parish and state authorities led to the couple’s arrests in July. Two months later, Dustin Crow was charged with additional child rape and sexual abuse charges after law enforcement discovered another alleged victim.
The child pornography charges will be tried in U.S. District Court in Shreveport, while the child rape charges will be prosecuted by the Sabine Parish District Attorney’s Office. Assistant District Attorney Anna Garcie is the lead prosecutor.
Dustin Crow and Samantha Crow remain in jail, with no bond set.
Both will be arraigned at 9 a.m. Tuesday in Sabine District Court.