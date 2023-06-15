SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Sabine Parish man, who's already a convicted felon, will more time in a federal custody for trafficking drugs into the parish.
U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Foote on Thursday sentenced Clifton Williams, 48, of Many, to 8 years and 4 months in prison. She tacked on five years of supervision upon his release from prison. Williams pleaded guilty Nov. 2 to possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Williams' arrest was part of a special detail dubbed "Operation Pick Your Battles" conducted by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force.
According to evidence presented to the court, agents arrested Williams on Feb. 10, 2022 after searching his home and finding methamphetamine, a scale, a box of sandwich bags and a loaded Glock Model 23 .40-caliber pistol with an extended magazine.
Williams was on federal supervised release at the time. He had been convicted in 2011 of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine in U.S. District Court. As a convicted felon, Williams wasn't supposed to have guns or ammunition.
The case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, ATF and Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica D. Cassidy.