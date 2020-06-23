MANY, La. -- A Sabine Parish inmate who investigators say set fire inside his jail cell last week tacked on an aggravated arson charge Friday.
State Fire Marshal's Office investigators and Sabine Parish sheriff's deputies said on June 16 Michael Perry, 35, was seen setting a mattress on fire in the detention center dormitory cell that he solely inhabited. Other inmates alerted the staff as the fire alarm sounded.
Corrections officers put out the fire with a fire extinguisher.
There were 19 inmates in the cell block, with 96 in the entire facility. All inmates were temporarily evacuated without injury.
A fire marshal investigator confirmed the fire was intentionally set.