MANY, La. – Sabine Parish leaders issued an order Wednesday requiring mandatory isolation for anyone who has tested positive for the coronavirus and anyone who has been in contact with an infected person.
The order signed by Police Jury President Richard McCormic requires the person or persons to remain isolated for 14 days or until negative test results are returned.
District Attorney Don Burkett, who’s been actively involved with other parish leaders in putting safety measures in place, said no one in violation of the order will be arrested and taken to jail.
However, Burkett said those who ignore mandatory isolation could be cited and prosecuted for being in violation of the parish proclamation, which was put in place in response to Gov. John Bel Edwards’ stay-at-home order.
The order outlines measures deemed necessary to protect the health and safety of Louisiana citizens. It cites a state law addressing a state of emergency and empowering parish or municipal officials to protect life and property and bring emergency situations under control.
A Springhill resident, who tested positive for COVID-19, left a local hospital earlier this week and went to Walmart to shop, instead of going home to quarantine.
Police Chief Will Lynd received word this week from the Louisiana Association of Chiefs of Police stating it is “not the policy of the Louisiana administration to physically restrain or quarantine” known positive persons who are traveling the streets and going to stores.
RELATED REPORT: Springhill man with COVID-19 goes shopping; chief says nothing he can do about it
“I suggest they be advised of their obligation to keep away from others and stay home. To force them would mandate surveillance 24 hours. There are many persons non-tested and non-diagnosed moving about that we are not aware of. We cannot take a position to physically enforce what good judgment should,” wrote executive director Fabian Blache.
RELATED REPORT: Sabine Parish visitors told to go home -- at least for now
The Sabine Parish Police Jury earlier ordered six-foot spacing between customers and employees in stores, requires stockers to wear a protective mask while stocking aisles and to sanitize self-checkout equipment between customer use.
It also states business licenses “shall” be revoked for violations and subjects violators to a fine of $500 and/or six months in jail.