MANY, La. -- The Sabine Parish School Board during a special meeting Thursday voted to push back the start of school until Aug. 20.
Students will follow an A/B schedule previously provided to parents. Teachers or school administrators are available to answer questions about the schedule, according to a School Board news release.
Teachers will report to work Aug. 10. They will have eight days to prepare lessons and participate in professional learning related to content areas and Google Classroom.
All school staff will receive training on Sabine's adopted Wellness Plan that incorporates all safety practices and precautions for the upcoming year.
The Bossier Parish School Board also this week voted to delay the first day for students until Aug. 20.
Here's a look at school start dates by parish:
- DeSoto Parish - Aug. 5
- Claiborne Parish - Aug. 6
- Bienville Parish - Aug. 17
- Bossier Parish - Aug. 20
- Sabine Parish - Aug. 20
- Caddo Parish - Aug. 24
- Natchitoches Parish - Aug. 31
- Red River Parish - Aug. 31
- Webster Parish - Sept. 1