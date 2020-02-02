MANY, La. — A viral video reportedly showing the physical assault of a Many teenager by fellow students at the school has prompted an investigation by local authorities and school district leaders.
Sabine sheriff’s deputies and Many police investigators and the Sabine Parish School Board are looking into the matter, District Attorney Don Burkett said.
Burkett said he could not provide details about the investigation.
The video surfaced Friday afternoon. The alleged assault happened earlier in the week and the video was shared through the social media app Snapchat.
KTBS has learned members of the school’s basketball team may be involved.
According to a source who spoke to KTBS on condition of anonymity, the video reportedly shows the victim with his pants down and several teens holding him as an object was placed in his rectum. The victim could be heard screaming.
No arrests have been made.
This is a developing story and KTBS will have more details as they are available.