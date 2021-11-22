MANY, La. – For the first time in 37 years, a person charged with homicide in Sabine Parish has been found not guilty.
A jury of 10 men and two women deliberated for 45 minutes Friday night to find Keith Holmes, 37, of Pleasant Hill, not guilty of second-degree murder. He was accused in the May 2020 shooting death of Anthony Youngblood, 50, also of Pleasant Hill.
District Attorney Don Burkett said he always respects a jury’s verdict but was at a loss in trying to understand the decision.
Assistant District Attorney Ronnie Brandon prosecuted the case. Dhu Thompson was Holmes’ defense attorney.
Thompson said the shooting was in self-defense.
Burkett said the state argued it was not. Youngblood was shot four times – once in the lower leg and three times in the back.
A firearms expert testified one of the shots to the back entered the shoulder and angled downward, matching a witness’ testimony that Youngblood was on his knees at that time. Two more shots were fired into Youngblood’s back.
Holmes was hosting a crawfish boil for friends and family in Pleasant Hill when the shooting occurred. Youngblood pulled up and parked his car in the street. Holmes walked about 200 feet to where Youngblood was parked.
The state did not determine what provoked the shooting. But it appeared to have stemmed from an argument or fight between some people in the street.
Youngblood retrieved a long-handled steel wrench from his trunk. Holmes told the jury that’s when he pulled a handgun from his waistband and started shooting.
Thompson said he presented a "stand your ground defense." He pointed out that his client and the man who was shot were Black. The jury was all white.
Burkett noted the verdict came on the same day that Kyle Rittenhouse, 18, was acquitted of homicide charges in Kenosha, Wis., after testifying he acted in self-defense in two deadly shootings.