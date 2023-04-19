ZWOLLE, La. - The State Fire Marshal’s Office has arrested a Many man for allegedly setting fire to a vehicle that spread to a second vehicle and threatened a home in Zwolle where four people, including three teens, were inside sleeping.
Germany Thomas, 41, was booked into the Sabine Parish Jail on Wednesday on one count of aggravated arson.
Around 5:45 a.m. Saturday, the North Sabine Fire District responded to a report of a vehicle fire located in the 100 block of Ezernack Loop in Zwolle. When firefighters arrived, they found two vehicles on fire located 15 feet from a mobile home where a family of four was asleep.
Following an assessment of the scene, conducting witness statements and reviewing video evidence, SFM deputies determined the fire was intentionally set.
During the investigation, deputies learned the vehicle owner and Thomas, her ex-boyfriend, had been in an ongoing dispute that included threats toward the victim. Deputies also learned Thomas is a convicted arsonist.
After additional investigative efforts, Thomas was confirmed as the suspect in the case and a warrant was obtained for his arrest. The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office located Thomas and took him into custody later that day.
The SFM expressed appreciation to SPSO for its assistance with this case.