PLEASANT HILL, La. – A Sabine Parish man has died in a single-vehicle crash that was discovered early Monday morning in a man’s front yard.
Deputy Coroner Ron Rivers said Christopher Clyde Price, 34, of Pleasant Hill, died at the scene.
Speed is considered to be a factor in the crash, Rivers said.
Exactly when it happened is unknown; however, it was discovered around 6:30 a.m. when a homeowner went outside and found the car upside down on his property with the victim’s body nearby.
Rivers said he was told Price left his Pleasant Hill home around 11:30 p.m. Sunday en route to Mansfield. On his trip back home, Price was traveling southbound on state Highway 175 at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his Buick.
The car left the road to the right, went down a ditch, hit a private driveway, went airborne then hit a large oak tree. Price was ejected at some point after the car left the road, Rivers said.