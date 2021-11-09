MANY, La. -- A Pleasant Hill man arrested last month in connection with the death of his girlfriend faces even more charges after additional evidence was analyzed at the crime lab.
Freddie Shawn Terrell, 41, was charged on Oct. 1 with vehicular homicide in the death of Samantha Renee Pool, 23, of Robeline. Terrell told Sabine Parish deputies that he and Pool had been drinking and began arguing when she opened the passenger door and jumped out onto Emanuel Church Road. The right rear tires of his flatbed dually pickup truck ran over Pool before he could stop. Pool was taken to the hospital, where she died.
Terrell was freed after posting a $10,000 bond.
Toxicology results from the crime lab resulted in Terrell being arrested again on Monday on the following charges: fourth-offense operating a vehicle while intoxicated, reckless operation of a vehicle, driving with a suspended license and expired motor vehicle registration.
He was booked into the Sabine Parish Detention Center. No bond has been set.