A Many man on Friday was sentenced to 30 months in prison for illegally possessing a shotgun.
John Michael Murphy, 30, pleaded guilty in September to possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.
U.S. District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote also sentenced Murphy to three years of supervised release.
Murphy was the passenger in a vehicle stopped Jan. 9, 2016 by Many police. Once police activated the patrol car's overhead lights, a shotgun was thrown out.
When the vehicle came to a stop, Murphy exited and ran into a wooded area. Police retrieved the firearm, a 12-gauge shotgun loaded with ammunition. Murphy was later arrested at his residence in Many.
This investigation and prosecution is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, which is a Department of Justice initiative to promote firearm safety and to reduce firearm crimes by preventing the possession and use of firearms by dangerous and persistent felons and others not authorized to possess a firearm.
The ATF, Many Police Department and Zwolle Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown prosecuted the case.