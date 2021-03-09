BATON ROUGE, La. -- A Sabine Parish man was one of four arrested in the past few days in connection with arson investigations conducted by the state fire marshal's office.
Jimmy "Tim" Terrell White, 49, of Many, was arrested Saturday on one count of simple arson.
In a news release Tuesday, the fire marshal's office said White is accused of setting fire to an ex-girlfriend’s home in June. The home was located in the 2700 block of Highway 474 in Florien. No one was injured in the fire.
Also arrested were:
•Jonathan Senegal, 43, of Opelousas, on one count of simple arson fin connection with a fire set at a house he was renting in the 400 block of Homer Richard Road in Opelousas. The fire occurred on the afternoon of March 3.
•Wesley Lankford, 61, of Bogalusa, was arrested on March 7 on one count of negligent arson for allegedly setting fire to a shed which spread to a nearby home with seven people inside, including a 1-week-old baby. No one was injured.
•Navin Sam, 24, of Lafayette, was arrested on March 7 on one count of simple arson. He's accused of setting an ex-girlfriend’s vehicle on fire in front of her home located in the 500 block of Nicholas Street in Breaux Bridge. An additional suspect, a juvenile, was also arrested in this case.