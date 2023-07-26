SHREVEPORT, La. – A Sabine Parish man who threatened medical facility employees in two parishes is among three sentenced to federal prison in separate cases this week in U.S. District Court.
The cases include:
U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Foote sentenced Aaron Wade Knight, 31, of Noble, to two years and three months in prison.
A federal jury convicted Knight in February for making threats of violence against employees at the Sabine Medical Center in Many and Veterans Administration in Shreveport and Alexandria.
The charges stem from incidents that happened on June 1, 2022. Knight, who was living in Virginia at the time, called the VA hotline in Alexandria and spoke to a nurse, telling her he was upset about a bill he received for a hospital visit a few weeks earlier at SMC.
Knight became agitated during the conversation and said, “What do I need to do, do I need to blow up this place to et some help?”
Out of concern, the nurse contacted a patient advocate with the VA in Shreveport who had worked with Knight before. The advocate contacted Knight.
During the conversation, Knight became angry and started shouting. He made the following threatening statement, “Do I need to go up there and shoot these mother***rs in the f***ing face?”
The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Many Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys J. Aaron Crawford and Andrew Weber.
Haynesville man sentenced for drugs seized from home
A Claiborne Parish man will spend 15 years and a month in prison on drug possession and distribution charges related to his drug trafficking activities.
Dean Fitzgerald Williams, 40, pleaded guilty in February to the charges stemming from his arrest in June 2022. Law enforcement agents searched his home and found methamphetamine, crack cocaine, and a scale in a storage room in the residence. Inside the master they found more crack cocaine (approximately 8.5 gross grams) and approximately 680.2 grams of marijuana. Several guns were found in Williams’ bedding, along with $13,000 in cash, which he admitted came from drug sales.
The case was investigated by the DEA, ATF, Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office, Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office and Ruston Police Department and was prosecuted by First Assistant U.S. Attorney Jerry Edwards and Assistant U.S. Attorney Tennille M. Gilreath.
Shreveport man sentenced for illegal firearms
Roderick Agnes, 42, of Shreveport, was sentenced to 9 years, 4 months in prison for possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon and in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
According to evidence presented to the court, law enforcement officers searched Agnes’ home on State Street in Shreveport on May 27, 2022. They found two pistols and a shotgun, along with approximately 4 ounces of cocaine hydrochloride, digital scales and over $2,000 in cash.
Agnes pleaded guilty to the charges on Dec. 6.
Agnes is a convicted felon, having previously been convicted of a drug charge in Caddo Parish in 2005.
The case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and ATF and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica D. Cassidy. This effort is part of an ongoing Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) operation.