MANY, La – The mayors of Sabine Parish united Friday in their request to Gov. John Bel Edwards to reopen the state’s economy -- with certain safety and health precautions in place.
“We are firm believers that there is no greater threat to national security and public health than a faltering/failing economy,” states the letter signed by Many Mayor Ken Freeman, Zwolle Mayor G.J. Martinez, Pleasant Hill Mayor Glenn Arnold, Florien Mayor Eddie Jones Jr., Converse Mayor Troy Terrell, Fisher Mayor Susan Slay and Noble Mayor Lynn Montgomery.
They offer the following recommendations:
- Six feet social distancing.
- Five people per 1,000 square foot of store space.
- Use protective screens.
- Employees must wear masks but no gloves because of cross contamination.
- Wash down counter space after each customer with sanitizer or bleach water.
- All carts to be washed down with sanitizer or bleach water after each use.
- Open two hours for those citizens 60 and older with underlying health issues.
- One-way aisle traffic to assist with six feet social distancing.
- Take temperature of employees before punching in each day, and those with fever should be sent to the doctor and quarantined.
- Take temperature of each customer before entering.
- When an alternative source of service can be provided the lobby should be closed.
“We feel that at some point this will be the new normal as long as there is no vaccine available to cure the COVID-19,” the mayors’ letter states.