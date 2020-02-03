MANY, La. — Sabine Parish Parish School district leaders are cooperating with law enforcement in the investigation of a viral video surfacing over the weekend that reportedly shows the physical assault of a Many teenager by fellow students at Many High School, according to a prepared statement released Monday morning.
The district will not release any additional information.
"As this matter involves students, we cannot release additional information other than to assure the public that we are cooperating with law enforcement and that student safety remains a priority. Disciplinary action will be taken against all persons who are found to have been involved," according to the statement.
KTBS confirmed Sunday the investigation involves the Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office, Many Police Department and Sabine Parish School Board.
District Attorney Don Burkett said his office is involved in the investigation, too; however, he said he could not provide details.
The video surfaced Friday afternoon. The alleged assault happened earlier in the week and the video was shared through the social media app Snapchat.
KTBS has learned members of the school’s basketball team may be involved.
The video reportedly shows the victim with his pants down and several teens holding him as an object was placed in his rectum. The victim could be heard screaming, according to a source who spoke to KTBS on the condition of anonymity.
No arrests have been made.