MANY, La. -- The principal of Many Junior High School was arrested Tuesday for allegedly using the school credit card for personal expenses.
Sabine Parish sheriff's detectives charged Jeremie Jacob Ryan, 48, of Many, with felony theft of $1,000 to $5,000. He's held in the Sabine Parish Detention Center without bond.
Ryan has been principal of the school since July. He has been a teacher and coach in the Many schools since August 2009.
Late last month, the Sabine Parish School Board discovered Ryan had used the school credit card for personal expenses since August, according to the sheriff's office.
Ryan was placed on administrative leave Jan. 25 and he resigned Feb. 1.
The School Board said total charges to the credit card are over $3,000. An audit of Many Junior High School funds has been ordered.